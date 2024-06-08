Small plane crashes in vineyard at SLO County winery

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Cal Fire and emergency medics responded to a plane crash Saturday afternoon at Halter Ranch vineyard in the hills west of Paso Robles.

The plane — a single engine 4-seater Alpha Trainer — touched down about a 100 yards from the winery’s tasting room off Adelaida Road, missing the private runway by 50 feet and ending up among the grape vines.

According to the emergency response app PulsePoint, the body of the plane had broken open, but there was no visible smoke or flames and both of the plane’s wings remained intact.

@CALFIRE_SLO , @ChpSlo , @SLOSheriff @PasoRoblesES , and @SanLuisAmb responded to an aircraft down near Halter Ranch Winery #HalterIC in rural Paso Robles. 3 souls on board no injuries. FAA notified and scene turned over to @SLOSheriff . pic.twitter.com/xz8rNRGyEA — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 8, 2024

Three people were on board the plane, according to a Cal Fire post on X, but no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Passengers were moved into the tasting room at the vineyard before first responders arrived. One ambulance was called to the scene to attend to passengers, but they opted to transport themselves for medical care.

The aircraft was secured by sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m.

A small plane crashed in the vineyard beside the private airport at Halter Ranch winery in the hills west of Paso Robles, California, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

A piece of the landing gear lies among grape vines after a small plane crashed in the vineyard beside the private airport at Halter Ranch winery in the hills west of Paso Robles, California, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

