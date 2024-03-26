Small plane crashes into the Tennessee River near Knoxville Downtown Island Airport

A small, single-engine plane has crashed into the Tennessee River near the Knoxville Downtown Island Airport.

"The pilot was able to escape the plane without injury," the Knoxville Fire Department wrote on X.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department write on X. The pilot was the only occupant and escaped without any injuries.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Small plane crashes into the Tennessee River near airport in Knoxville