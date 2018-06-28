Small plane crashes in Mumbai, kills five

Firefighters and aircraft rescue workers inspect the site of a plane crash in Mumbai, India June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A small airplane crashed in a suburb of India's financial capital Mumbai on Thursday, killing all four people on board and another person on the ground, police and aviation officials said.

The King Air C-90 aircraft was on a test flight with two pilots and two engineers on board, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Police said the plane crashed as it was landing and burst into flames. A pedestrian on the ground was killed.

Authorities said the accident was under investigation and the cause was not immediately known.

The plane was owned by UY Aviation Pvt. Ltd.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Aditi Shah; Editing by Darren Schuettler)