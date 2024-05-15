Small plane crashes into Hot Springs neighborhood near Oaklawn, 2 people injured

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Two people were injured Wednesday after a small plane crashed in a Hot Springs neighborhood near Oaklawn Casino.

Authorities said the crash happened near the corner of Bell Street and Oakwood Avenue just before 2:45 p.m. That intersection is just a block away from the casino and resort.

Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department confirmed the two people onboard the plane suffered minor injuries in the crash. There were no other injuries reported at the scene.

HSPD officers said the Arkansas State Police and Hot Springs Fire Department also responded to the crash and are assisting in the initial investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

