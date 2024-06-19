Small plane crashes in Hillsdale County

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A small plane, with an instructor and student at the controls, crashed in Hillsdale county Thursday.

Michigan State Police report troopers from the Jackson Post responded to the crash. The information was shared by the agency’s X account (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

The report from MSP says the duo were training in engine stall recovery actions when the engines failed to restart. They deployed a parachute on the plane for a “controlled fall to the ground.”

Screenshot the X post by MSP officials about a plane crash in Hillsdale County June 19. (WLNS)

No one was injured, MSP reports

MSP has handed the investigation over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

