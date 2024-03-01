Small plane crashes on golf course at private Florida Keys resort; 1 person injured

Scene from March 1, 2024 plane crash at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo.

A person was injured when a small plane crashed Friday afternoon on a golf course at a private resort in the Florida Keys, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called to the Ocean Reef Club shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, spokesperson Becky Herrin said. The Ocean Reef Club is a private club in Key Largo with its own airport.

One person is injured, and officials believe he is the pilot, Herrin said. He was airlifted by helicopter to Jackson South hospital in Miami, but Herrin did not know what condition he is in. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Andrea Rudchenco said Air Rescue South transported one "trauma alert patient" to the trauma center.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene, but a representative deferred questions to the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB said it is aware of the incident but did not have more information to share immediately.

Plane crashes in the state have made headlines several times in the last month, as five people died in eight different plane crashes in Florida during the month of February.

Contributing: Samantha Neely, Cheryl McCloud

