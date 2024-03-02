Small plane crash in yard of Afton home kills two onboard
Two people were killed in a small plane crash Saturday morning in Afton.
Several neighbors near the 15000 block of Afton Hills Boulevard South called 911 shortly before 9:45 a.m. after hearing what they said sounded like a small explosion. When emergency crews arrived, they found a fully engulfed plane that had crashed near a home’s attached garage, according to the Washington County sheriff’s office.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and two bodies were located — an 85-year-old man from White Bear Lake and 68-year-old man from Baytown Township, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
