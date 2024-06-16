Small plane crash-lands in Androscoggin River in Topsham

Jun. 16—A small plane crash-landed Sunday morning in the Androscoggin River in Topsham after its pilot had reported mechanical issues, according to fire and rescue officials.

Crews were called to the river just after 10:30 a.m. The pilot, who has yet to be identified publicly, was able to get himself out of the plane and was picked up by two local kayakers, according to Topsham Fire and Rescue.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The yellow plane was fully submerged, and it was not clear Sunday afternoon if the aircraft had been removed from the river.

Fire & rescue said the scene had been turned over to the "proper authorities."

Topsham fire units were assisted by the Topsham Police Department, fire crews from Lisbon and Brunswick and the Maine Warden Service.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Federal Aviation Administration were notified of the crash.

