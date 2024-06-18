Small but once influential, a Des Moines neighborhood loses its official status

There are five mature oak trees at the entrance of the Somerset neighborhood. They were planted there, in a row, 20 years ago by the neighborhood association — a living testament to the dedication of its residents.

But as of Monday evening, Somerset is no longer recognized as an official Des Moines neighborhood. The City Council voted to relieve the far southside subdivision of its status at the request of Mel Pins, the president of the Somerset Neighborhood Association for over two decades.

In 2006, the association, established in the mid-1990s, reported having 24 active members. But Pins told the Register that even before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Iowa in 2020, the group's meetings were only attended by two people: him and his wife, Molly. In October 2022, the association's once-active Facebook page ceased updating after noting that year's trick-or-treat hours.

"There was no big hubbub, no blow-up or resignations," Pins said. "You know, old soldiers never die. They just fade away."

Mel Pins pictured in 2006 showing off the Somerset nieghborhood's new sign.

Other neighborhood associations have disbanded over the years, including the south side's Hillsboro. Some combine with others, as when the Fort Des Moines, Magnolia Park and South Park neighborhoods merged to form the South Central DSM neighborhood association last year.

Pins had been serving as both the Somerset association's president and treasurer, with his wife filling the roles of vice president and secretary. Pins also serves as the chair of Des Moines' Zoning Board of Adjustment, which considers requests for exemption from regulations in the city's zoning ordinances, and as president of the nonprofit Neighborhood Development Corp.'s Board of Directors.

He noted that while neighborhood associations need strong leaders, they also require members who participate. When residents moved or passed away, it was difficult to fill their positions, he said.

Bob Probasco, a founding member of the association and its first president, died in 2020.

"It has to be more than just my household, but it just wasn't anymore," Pins said.

A map of the Somerset neighborhood and its borders.

One of the city's smallest neighborhoods at just 90 residences, Somerset sits west of Southridge Mall. It's bordered by Army Post Road, Southeast Fifth Street, Fort Des Moines Park and the Fort Des Moines Museum.

Despite Somerset's size and humble beginnings as surplus city property, the neighborhood has at times played a prominent role ― in particular, when the Blank Park Zoo announced its intention to expand on 16 acres of the nearby, 112-acre Fort Des Moines Park,

A clipping of the Des Moines Register from April 25, 2006.

The Somerset Neighborhood Association stepped forward in opposition. Members twice voted against the proposal, which they said would have turned public green space into a ticketed attraction. Plans eventually were walked back, lessening the zoo's impact on the park and the city-owned A.H. Blank Golf Course.

The Somerset Neighborhood Association also was the lead organizer for the south side SCRUB (Spring Clean up to Reduce Urban Blight) event at Southridge Mall for over a decade. This year, without Somerset, there won't be one.

"We were a very, very small neighborhood association. And I always say 'It was small, but, oh, my!'" Pins said. "For many years we were one of the leaders, in my opinion."

