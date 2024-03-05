Small Kentucky Farmer Asking Department of Agriculture to Adjust Regulations

TechCrunch

As streaming apps and services are gradually showing more ads to viewers, adtech startup Vibe plans to help small businesses take advantage of that trend by letting them access that ad inventory with a self-serve ad platform like the ones small businesses use to run ads on Google’s or Meta’s services. While Meta and Google are clearly dominating when it comes to online ad revenue, connected TVs and streaming services represent a growing segment with some untapped potential for adtech companies. Vibe has signed deals with some of these companies (or some of their partners) so that they would open up some of their ad inventory to Vibe’s customers.