Small earthquake rocks Northeast Ohio on Saturday

A small earthquake could be felt near Alliance early Saturday morning. Image via the United States Geological Survey.

A small earthquake could be felt early Saturday morning near Alliance.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake was detected at 4:42 a.m. on Saturday. It registered 3.5 miles below the surface.

The USGS Earthquake Hazards Program Map shows the earthquake happened in Maple Ridge, Ohio, which is east of Alliance in Mahoning County.

Last August, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled Northeast Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Earthquake rattles Northeast Ohio on Saturday