Small earthquake near small village near KCI rattles Kansas City metro. Did you feel it?

A minor earthquake centered near Ferrelview in Platte County was felt throughout parts of the metro area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck about 1:45 p.m. just over a half mile northeast of the village, near where Interstates 29 and 435 intersect east of Kansas City International Airport, according to the USGS.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 and a preliminary depth of about 6 miles, according to the USGS. Generally, earthquakes of magnitude 2.54 to 3 are the smallest people feel. They rarely cause damage.

People reported to the USGS that they felt a weak or light shaking in Liberty, Platte City, Smithville and North Kansas City. People in downtown Kansas City, the Midtown and Westport area, and Lee’s Summit reported not feeling it.

Some workers at Kansas City International Airport felt the tremor, but there was no observed damage, the airport reported on X, formerly Twitter. Inspections of the airfield and terminal were underway.