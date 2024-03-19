Small child found dead inside duffel bag in Mantua
Sanitation workers found a small child dead inside a duffel bag on Monday morning in the Mantua section of Philadelphia.
Housing costs remain elevated in the US and the path to fixing them does not run through the Fed. At least in the view of Jerome Powell.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to discuss all the latest NFL mayhem, including trades, free agency moves, cap casualties and more. The duo start off with the quarterback carousel in Pennsylvania, as Kenny Pickett is a Philadelphia Eagle and Justin Fields is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Fitz and Frank discuss who won each of the trades, why Kenny Pickett may have just tanked his own career, who will start more games for Pittsburgh and more before diving into the Aaron Donald retirement announcement and where he ranks among defenders all-time. The dynamic duo wrap up the first half of the show with the signings of Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry. It's time to dive into the good, the bad and the ugly from NFL free agency so far, as the duo each pick a team that's done well, a team that's disappointed and a team that's completely blown it. Fitz and Frank debate over the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and more before finishing off the show with this week's snake draft: the best sports days on the calendar.
John Collins got put on a wild poster on Monday night, and had to leave the game due to a head injury.
OG Anunoby is out due to a post-surgical flare-up in his right elbow, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return.
The TV personality discusses modern weight loss medications in the ABC special "Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution."
New research links time-restricted eating like intermittent fasting to a higher risk of cardiovascular death. But experts are skeptical.
Kenny Pickett will be backing up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia this season, and he's pretty happy about it.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Documentation startup Mintlify says dozens of customers had GitHub tokens exposed in a data breach at the start of the month and publicly disclosed last week. Mintlify helps developers create documentation for their software and source code by requesting access and tapping directly into the customer's GitHub source code repositories. In a blog post Monday, Mintlify blamed its March 1 incident on a vulnerability in its own systems, but said 91 of its customers had their GitHub tokens compromised as a result.
Earn up to 4% cash back with the Costco credit card, which you can redeem at the wholesale club once per year via annual rewards certificate.
The payroll error in 2022, the league said, was not done in an effort to circumvent the salary cap in any way.
There's a fertility hack that's been swirling around for years: taking Mucinex. Here's what doctors think — and why you shouldn't take it if you're already pregnant.
Nvidia on Monday announced its new Blackwell GPU for AI and Grace Blackwell Superchip.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.
Monday’s hearing is the latest in a string of cases the Supreme Court has heard this term to assess what free speech looks like in the digital era.
Recurrent neck issues have ended Leighton Vander Esch's career after just six seasons.
EV startup Fisker is pausing production of its electric Ocean SUV for six weeks as it scrambles for a cash infusion. The company said in a Monday morning regulatory filing that it had just $121 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 15th, $32 million of which is restricted or not immediately accessible. Fisker also said Monday that its accounts payable balance is up to $182 million and that there is "substantial doubt" that it can continue operations without raising new capital, after saying in February that it was likely to issue such a warning.
Productivity is rebounding after 15 years of no gains. That could help drive stocks higher.
