Tragedy struck Pima County over the weekend as a 4-year-old child was killed in an off-road utility terrain vehicle crash.

The child was found dead when deputies were called to the scene on Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation showed the child was an unrestrained passenger in the two-seat vehicle, the sheriff's department stated.

“The UTV failed to safely negotiate an embankment and subsequently rolled over. The child, who was not wearing a helmet, was injured during the rollover and succumbed to their injury,” the department wrote in a news release.

“The child’s mother, also a passenger in the UTV, did not sustain physical injury. The UTV driver remained at the scene and was contacted by investigators. The investigation remains ongoing.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Small child dies in weekend UTV crash in Pima County