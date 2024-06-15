Small Business Administration sets up in Lawrence County to help businesses affected by April 2 storms

Jun. 15—By Joseph DiCristofaro

The Ironton Tribune

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering relief to local counties in Ohio and Kentucky that were hit with severe storms and tornadoes on April 2.

"We're very flexible; we're trying to make people whole, get them back on their feet and help," said James Accurso, public affairs specialist with the SBA.

The SBA has business loan programs and loans for homeowners who experienced damage. There is no fee or obligation to apply.

"Homeowners can get up to $500,000 in a loan amount for repairs, replacement of property and contents," Accurso said. "Businesses can get up to $2 million."

The storms on April 2 caused much of Lawrence and surrounding counties in Ohio and Kentucky to experience damage from straight-line winds, heavy rains and tornadoes. The counties eligible in Ohio are Lawrence, Scioto, Adams and Brown.

Greenup, Boyd and Carter counties are included in the dozen Kentucky counties that were damaged by severe weather.

"To be eligible the damage that they have had to happen from the storm on April 2, and in the eligible counties," Accurso said. "We can also go out and do a site visit or they can provide pictures."

The SBA works closely with FEMA in areas hit with damages caused by weather events, such as those in early April.

"When a presidential disaster is declared, FEMA comes in and stabilizes everything; they offer the grants and we offer the loans," Accurso said. "We encourage folks that may not know about this or are on the fence to come to the Disaster Recovery Center and talk with one of our staff."

For those seeking further information, the SBA is set up at the Boyd County Emergency Management Office, 12327 Anthony Drive, Ashland, Kentucky. They are currently staffed to support the community seven days a week.