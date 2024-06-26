Small black bear spotted north of Doylestown

A black bear cub was seen in Plumstead Township around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a post in a local Facebook group. The small bear was near Valley Park Road, which crosses a branch of Neshaminy Creek.

There were several bear sightings in Central Bucks last month, including in Solebury, New Britain, and Peace Valley Park. A bear was struck on Route 202 three weeks ago, according to a Facebook user who witnessed the accident. That same day, another social media user had seen a bear close to the center of town, near Burpee Road and State Street.

Pennsylvania's black bear population has exploded in recent decades, thanks to conservation efforts and bear hunting regulations. The state is home to more than 15,000, and produces some of the largest black bears in the world. Pennsylvania's bears reside mostly in the northern counties, but neighboring New Jersey has also seen a recent increase in its black bear population, with more black bears being spotted in Central Jersey in the past decade. The bears are known to cross the Delaware River.

The Department of Environmental Protection recommends that residents who encounter a bear should make noise to alert the bear, back away slowly, and avoid sudden movements.

