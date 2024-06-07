Small airplane crashes in front of Colorado home injuring 4, authorities say

Small airplane crashes in front of Colorado home injuring 4, authorities say

Two adults and two children were hospitalized after a small plane crashed Friday morning in a suburb near Denver, authorities said.

The fiery crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. in front of a home in Arvada, about 10 miles northwest of Denver, Arvada Fire Operations Chief Matt Osier said during a brief news conference.

The plane came down near Oberon Road and Carr Street, Osier said.

Arvada police said on X that two adults and two juveniles were transported to local hospitals. Their ages were not released.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of small plane crash (Arvada Police Department via AP)

Police also posted a photo of firefighters dousing what appeared to be wreckage from the plane with a hose in the front yard of a single-story home.

NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver published images of a large fire consuming the plane.

Osier said he was unsure of the conditions of the people injured, or if they were on the aircraft or bystanders who were hurt when the plane hit the ground.

“We arrived to find what appears to be a small engine, fixed-wing aircraft down in the front yard of a residence. There was a fire present on the aircraft itself, with a few people around with injuries,” Osier said.

He added the fire department’s hazmat personnel were on scene because of airplane fuel in the area, and he didn’t know the circumstances of why the plane crashed, or its flight path.

Fire investigators and personnel with the National Transportation Safety Board will continue to probe what occurred, Osier said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com