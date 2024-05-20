Small aircraft makes emergency landing on the beach in Walton County. No one hurt

A Cessna Skyhawk had to make an emergency landing on Miramar Beach after reporting an engine failure.

MIRAMAR BEACH — A privately owned aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on a beach near Beach Drive East in Walton County.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the small Cessna aircraft reported an engine failure to Eglin Tower Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office reports that no one on the plane or on the ground was hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Small plane makes emergency landing on Miramar Beach. No one hurt