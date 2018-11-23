Small acts in your daily life that can have a big impact on the planet

It's pretty terrifying to realise that we are "the first generation that knows we are destroying the world, and could be the last that can do anything about it," as the WWF puts it.

However daunting it is, when it comes to thinking about climate change as a whole, being overwhelmed and shutting down makes zero sense, because individual acts can make a huge difference.

As I once heard – and have never really been able to slip into conversation – one bee is an annoyance, but a swarm is a game changer. Small acts in big amounts are a force to be reckoned with.

A polar bear scavenges in a coastal village's garbage in search of food. Kaktovik Native Village, Alaska, USA. More

Image: Getty Images/Gallo Images

Now, I’m not suggesting you must lie across the road outside the Houses of Parliament. This is about simple but effective acts that may feel small but are deceptively powerful. Here are some you can really get your teeth into.

The #2minutesolution

To quote the author of No. More. Plastic and environmental activist Martin Dorey: "Do you have two minutes? Of course you do." Martin launched the #2minutesolution after he saw how polluted his local beaches were. We know plastic takes up to 1,000 years to degrade, and even then it breaks down into tiny micro-pieces that are digested by sea life and birds, choking our wildlife and ending up, you guessed it, in us. So, trying to stop plastic getting into our waterways is key.

The #2minutesolution is about taking a couple of minutes out of your day to collect as much litter as you can and recycle it. If we all went outside our office or house and set a timer on our phones, the amount we could collectively gather in that 120 seconds would be monstrous. And it’s just so doable? Have a dog? Invest in compostable doggie bags and fill one with litter when you next take your pooch for a stroll. Easy.

Plastic waste washed up from the sea lays on a beach in Crete, Greece More

Image: Getty Images

Green home

Switching your home to green energy is a one-time thing that makes a world of difference every single day. Plus, switching isn’t actually a slog like it used to be; new, green energy companies know exactly what they're doing and have rebuffed the traditional energy supplier model for an online, easy experience. So all you have to do is give them your meter readings and they’ll do the entire switch (and often pay for anything outstanding amount) for you.