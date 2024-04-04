Smail left mark on Wayne dispatch, airport, Barnes Preserve, land bank to name just a few

Since 2016, Wayne County has been served by one of its most dedicated and tireless county commissioners. However, with an unwavering passion for public service, Sue Smail will retire May 31.

“Hopefully, my stepping down will pave the way for my successor, Dave McMillen, to be appointed by the Republican Central Committee, providing him with an additional six months of experience,” Smail said.

McMillen ran unopposed for Smail's seat on the Republican ticket in the March primary.

Born and raised in the heart of Wayne County, Smail developed a deep-rooted passion for public service and is driven by a desire to positively impact the lives of those around her.

“I have never considered myself a politician; I have always considered myself a servant of the people,” Smail said. “I consider it an honor to have served the people of Wayne County for the past eight years. Working with my colleagues has been a pleasure, and while we all look at things differently, we try to reach a consensus that best serves the citizens.”

Sue A. Smail, left, and Ron Amstutz take care of Wayne County business during a meeting in 2022. Smail is retiring in May. One of the projects she was part of was creating the Land Reutilization Corporation. She says, "The land bank will allow any municipality in the county to revitalize abandoned, blighted property and protect the land value for neighbors of these unsightly properties."

Smail practiced due diligence on issues before her. A steadfast advocate for economic development, farmland preservation and equitable access to resources for all community members, her efforts earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues, constituents and stakeholders alike, solidifying her reputation as a beacon of excellence in public service.

“I cannot say enough about the employees of the Commissioners’ Office. They are dedicated, hard-working, and are truly a second family to me,” Smail said. “It is the daily interaction with people that I will miss most. I will also miss the daily interaction with Commissioners Amstutz and Hofstetter–it has been a great team and an honor to work with them.”

Respected by peers, co-workers, community

Smail earned the respect of coworkers, committee members and boards of directors everywhere she served.

“Sue has always been a strong leader in Wayne County, and she has always been the go-to person for advice on projects,” said Charlie Hardman, vice president of the Republican Central Committee. “Her leadership was really on display when she was selected to attend the JoAnn Davidson Leadership Institute in 2013. We will miss her leadership and her vision as a commissioner, but I am certain that she will remain a presence in the community and the party.”

Smail will leave an indelible mark on Wayne County through her unwavering dedication. As she served on various committees, boards, and focus groups, her tenure has been defined by a series of key achievements that, by working as a team, have profoundly impacted the county.

“I had no idea when she stepped forward in late 2015 to seek the (commissioner) seat being vacated by Scott Wiggam that I would end up running in 2016 to serve with her because of the unexpected death of Jim Carmichael,” said Commissioner Ron Amstutz. “I’ve learned a lot from her, and it has been a privilege to be on the team with her.”

Among other projects, Smail and her fellow commissioners:

Sue Smail

Renovated and relocated Wayne County Dispatch (911) to the second floor of the Justice Center.

Renovated and relocated the adult probation office and law library.

Founded the Wayne County Land Reutilization Corporation, which served as a vehicle to administer more than $1 million in demolition funds for residences and businesses and $2M in brownfield funds from the State of Ohio.

Installed a mile-long taxiway at the Wayne County Airport, making it safer for planes as they enter and exit.

Acquired approximately $500k in funding to revitalize Barnes Preserve.

Increased the Agricultural Security Area from 4,000 acres to 7,000 by adding 3,000 acres of farmland, the largest in the State.

In partnership with the City of Wooster, facilitated the acquisition of the former Horn Nursing Home property, which now houses ten upscale townhomes, and the Rea & Associates commercial building.

Established a MARCS (multi-agency radio communications system) tower in Fredericksburg.

Brining MARCS tower to Fredericksburg

While the commissioners’ office’s cumulative accomplishments have been numerous, they weren’t always easy or without obstacles. One project, the MARCS tower in Fredericksburg, nearly consumed Smail’s entire term.

“I started working on the MARCS tower project soon after I took office,” she said. “There were a lot of roadblocks, but it is finally scheduled to go live in April.”

What is MARCS?

MARCS is a wireless digital communications network for first responders that allows local, state, and federal agencies to communicate with each other if a situation requires. It also allows first responders from neighboring towns to communicate with each other, such as multiple fire departments that have responded to a large fire.

A reliable communication network is essential for coordinating emergency response efforts and ensuring the safety and well-being of community members. Additionally, MARCS radios can improve public safety by enhancing communication capabilities for law enforcement agencies, leading to quicker response times and more effective crime prevention strategies.

Wayne County Commissioner Sue Smail addresses the 2023 Leadership Wooster class. After retirement she says she will "still remain active in the community. I am just not sure what that will look like yet.”

When the state transferred to the MARCS system in 2015, Smail realized it could not serve Fredericksburg due to its location and bowl-like geography. First responders were still using old, ineffective VHF radios, and after the state switched to the MARCS system, Smail prioritized getting a tower for the area.

“It was an issue of safety for residents and first responders,” Smail said. “But finding a location that met the technical requirements was difficult, and residents were skeptical. We were met with community opposition to the tower location six times before finally agreeing on a seventh location.”

Establishing land bank was critical move for property value

Possibly the most valuable and forward-thinking project Smail undertook was establishing the Wayne County Land Reutilization Corporation, commonly known as a land bank, and serving as its president.

Establishing a land bank demonstrates a community’s commitment to revitalizing and repurposing underutilized properties, which can significantly benefit the county in numerous ways. The land bank can help stabilize property values, foster economic development and create opportunities for affordable housing and community development projects by acquiring, managing, and repurposing vacant or distressed properties.

“The land bank is a valuable tool for obtaining property that is not otherwise available,” Smail said. “The land bank will allow any municipality in the county to revitalize abandoned, blighted property and protect the land value for neighbors of these unsightly properties. Foreclosed homes and unwanted property can wreak havoc on a neighborhood. I want to ensure that the property values in Wayne County remain strong.”

Undoubtedly, Smail’s visionary tenure as commissioner will be felt in Wayne County for decades, and her legacy of excellence will continue to inspire the next generation of public servants as they reflect Smail’s vision for a stronger and more vibrant community.

“I have learned a lot from Sue, and I appreciate her guidance,” said Commissioner Jon Hofstetter. “Her focus is on the county’s success, and everyone should feel good that she is just a phone call away.”

Smail said she plans to spend time with her husband, Jim, and her seven grandchildren, and travel more.

“I will still remain active in the community. I am just not sure what that will look like yet,” she said.

Dan Starcher is the Public Communications coordinator for Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Sue Smail retiring after 8 years as Wayne County commissioner