Sly Stallone's Creed 2 given official release date

From Digital Spy

The rumours were true – the long-awaited follow-up to Creed is officially arriving next year.

Sly has been teasing its release for a while, but it's now been confirmed that Creed 2 will be heading back into the ring (read: cinema) on November 21, 2018 (via Collider).

Sylvester Stallone will be heading back into the director's chair for the latest instalment of the Rocky franchise, and that's not the only nod to Rocky history we have to look forward to.

Photo credit: Press More

Related: Sylvester Stallone says it's getting "tougher and tougher" to fight in new movies

Sly has also been teasing the possibility of a connection to Rocky IV, including another Rocky vs Drago showdown – not least because Dolph Lundgren confirmed he'd be heading to the Creed sequel earlier this year.

Rocky IV saw Sly's Rocky head to Moscow to avenge the death of opponent Creed at the hands of Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago, so perhaps revenge is a dish best served very cold indeed.

As well as joking that he has to hit Drago 'one more time', Sly also dished out some pearls of wisdom against the backdrop of Adonis vs Drago over on Instagram.

"Here's a chance to stretch your imagination … HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! … Sins of the Father," he wrote.

Creed 2, also starring Michael B Jordan, will air next year.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like