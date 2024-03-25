Slush and crashes make for slow going on Twin Cities highways after snowstorm

The worst of the weekend storm is over, but commuters across the metro on Monday morning are still feeling the effects as mainline roads remain wet and slushy with slick spots and neighborhood streets are covered with snow.

By 1 a.m., snow totals at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport totaled 8.2 inches where just a few outbound flights had been canceled or delayed as of early Monday, according to Flightaware.com. On Sunday, hundreds were scrapped or delayed. The airport snowfall marked a new March 24 record.

Other metro area totals included 8.1 inches in Chanhassen, 7.5 inches in Minnetonka and Woodbury, 7 inches in northeast Minneapolis, 6.1 inches in Falcon Heights and 5.6 inches in Brooklyn Park. The most snow fell in Hugo, where 9.1 inches were reported, according to the National Weather Service.

A vehicle flipped over on its side on southbound I-94 near the Lowry Hill Tunnel, one of several wrecks on Twin Cities freeways as the rush hour got underway, a sign the early drive to work would be a messy one. The Anoka-Hennepin School District canceled classes.

A winter storm warning remained in effect on Monday for the remainder of the state except for the Twin Cities and southern and southeastern Minnesota, where snow had begun to transition over to rain as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

But it was enough snow to make travel tricky and Minnesota Department of Transportation plows busy. Crews also may get a helping hand from the rain and warmer conditions helping to melt the snow.

"The rain is helping to see a quick turnaround on the roads," said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer. But drivers should not let their guard down as scattered slick spots remained, she warned. "It doesn't take much to create an issue."

Some suburbs declared snow emergencies, including Plymouth, Brooklyn Park and Richfield. Neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul had called one as of 5:45 a.m. Monday.

The recovery process may be slower north of the Twin Cities where snow was continuing Monday morning and roads remain snow and ice covered. Meyer said MnDOT plows would remain on the job all day.

"We are not done yet," she said.

After rain on Monday, another round of snow and perhaps freezing rain is expected to move into the metro area on Tuesday before the sun returns on Wednesday. By the weekend, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.