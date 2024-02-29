SLU nurses hold a candlelight vigil for patient safety
SLU nurses hold a candlelight vigil for patient safety
SLU nurses hold a candlelight vigil for patient safety
Such a concept — guaranteed byes for the Big Ten and SEC — is an unusual but somewhat expected maneuver from college football’s goliaths.
The IIHS updated its testing to focus on safety for those in the back seats and for pedestrians. Even so, 71 vehicles won awards, 23 more than in 2023.
Doctors explain why it’s important for girls to learn more about reproductive health.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
Jeep releases a 2024 Wrangler Jeep Beach edition and the first-ever Gladiator Jeep Beach edition, both available only in select southeastern states.
Several internet-connected doorbell cameras have a security flaw that allows hackers to take over the camera by just holding down a button, among other issues, according to research by Consumer Reports. On Thursday, the nonprofit Consumer Reports published research that detailed four security and privacy flaws in cameras made by EKEN, a company based in Shenzhen, China, which makes cameras branded as EKEN, but also, apparently, Tuck and other brands.
Emerging decentralized social network and X rival Bluesky has just landed a notable former Twitter leader as its new head of Trust and Safety. On Wednesday, the company announced it has appointed Aaron Rodericks, who most recently co-led the Trust and Safety team at Twitter, to this new position.
Everything you need to know about streaming the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season.
'Helped me organize my collection immensely': Here's what you need to corral old discs simply and safely, fans say.
Nearly 20,000 reviewers say the stylish, supportive kicks are just what the doctor ordered, and they come in over 30 colors.
Jeep held a contest to rename the Wagoneer S, but enough people liked the name Wagoneer S, and without better alternatives, Jeep kept it.
Panic just held a games showcase for its portable Playdate console and announced a March 12 release date of Lucas Pope’s Mars After Midnight. Pope also made Papers, Please and Return of the Obra Dinn.
If the Raiders don't get their quarterback situation right, what happens with Adams and Jacobs won't matter much.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.
The family of a missing American couple whose yacht was hijacked by three escaped prisoners in Grenada is still holding out hope that they’ll be found alive even as police say they are probably dead.
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Academics -- and the vendors building the models themselves -- have long been studying the unusual effects of what some are calling "emotive prompts." Until then, it seems, we're stuck promising ChatGPT cold, hard cash.
Hyundai is recalling over 4,000 units of the Palisade due to an engine problem. Kia has recalled over 2,800 units of the Telluride for the same issue.
Wizz describes itself as "a safe space to meet and chat with new friends." Can newly implemented safety measures help against allegations of "sextortion" on the app?