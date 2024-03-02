SLU Hosts 2024 Scripps Spelling Bee regional event

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University is currently hosting the 2024 Scripps Spelling Bee Regional Event today, March 2nd.

This event, known as the ‘Spelling Beer,’ showcases 28 students from the region who achieved a perfect score in the qualifying round. The winner of today’s competition will have the opportunity to represent their region in Washington, D.C. in May for the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

