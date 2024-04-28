‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts

TechCrunch

A lot has happened since Dev Ittycheria took the reins at MongoDB, the $26 billion database company he's led as president and CEO since September 2014. Ittycheria has taken MongoDB to the cloud, steered it through an IPO, overseen its transition from open source, launched a venture capital arm, and grown the customer base from a few hundred to something approaching 50,000. "When I joined the company, it wasn't clear if people would trust us to be a truly mission-critical technology," Ittycheria told TechCrunch.