Slow down! Speed cameras returning to an I-95 construction zone

They're baaaack!

The Electronic Speed Safety Program — better known by most as speed cameras — will return to Delaware's current largest infrastructure project: the I-95/Route 896 interchange south of Newark.

The safety program will start July 8 and will last until the completion of the project, which is slated to end October 2025, according to Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Transportation.

"While there thankfully have not been any crashes that have injured workers, we continue to see too many crashes involving vehicles traveling through the work zone," Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said in a statement. "The Electronic Speed Safety Program has shown it reduces speeds, crashes, and improves safety for workers and everyone traveling through the area."

The $279 million interchange project is currently the largest infrastructure project in the state with hundreds of people working in the area.

Fines for those caught on speed cameras

This is what motorists driving over 55 mph will face if captured by the speed cameras, according to DelDOT.

The first 21 days of the safety program will be a warning period.

After the warning period, registered vehicle owners receiving a first offense will be fined $20. More is added to the fine for each mile per hour over the posted work zone speed limit.

For example, if the motorist is caught doing 66 mph, the speed violation is $20, plus an additional $11 — a dollar for each mile over the 55-mph posted work-zone speed limit. There will also be an assessment of other fees of $118.

Second and subsequent offenses are higher. These violations are civil penalties only, and no points will be assessed to driver's licenses, DelDOT said.

Electronic Speed Safety Program used before on I-95

The state used this safety program for the first time in 2022 following a number of crashes, including a fatal one, on a stretch of I-95 that was under construction in Wilmington.

Delaware State Police investigate a fatal pedestrian crash on I-95 in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

More: Wilmington Manor firefighter killed while trying to help driver after crash on I-95

That pilot program ran from January 2022 through November 2022 during the Restore the Corridor project. Data from that safety program showed a 46% decrease in total crashes and a 38% decrease in injury crashes compared with the same time period in 2021 when construction was also occurring, DelDOT said.

Overall speeds through the construction zone decreased by more than 5 mph on average after the program began.

Speed camera haters

While studies show the program helps reduce crashes, the program has detractors as they have long been the targets of vandals: The cameras have been shot at, spray-painted and even tipped over.

When the cameras were vandalized in Delaware in 2022, a DelDOT spokesperson said they replaced the cameras and provided additional security for them.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: I-95, Route 896 construction zone getting speed cameras near Newark