Slow down and take note: Here's where you'll find Akron's speed tables in 2024

Akron is deploying its temporary speed tables once again — along with 40 new solar speed limit signs that will be placed throughout the city. It's also piloting one permanent speed table on Maple Street in Ward 1.

The goal is to reduce speeding in residential neighborhoods, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said in a news release.

"Safety will always be our number one priority and addressing speeding is just one way we are tackling this concern,” he said.

A map of Akron's speed tables can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/AkronSpeedTables

The city's speeding mitigation efforts aren't limited to speed tables and solar speed limit signs.

Malik said his administration is pursuing federal funding for the Safe Streets 4 All program, "which would further allow us to address safety concerns on Akron’s streets."

Locations for tables and signs were selected based on resident requests, appropriateness of streets, and coordination with City Council, City departments and roadway users such as Metro RTA and Akron Public Schools.

The temporary speed tables are not installed until after the threat of snow has passed, and are removed before winter weather kicks in again. The pilot program rolled out in 2020 and widened to a permanent program the following year.

Is your street getting a speed table or solar speed limit sign? Read on to find out:

Speed tables coming citywide

Signage will be posted to alert drivers to the speed tables and postcards have been sent out to residents on each street. Temporary locations will be installed throughout the next month and will remain until the fall when they will be removed. The Maple Street speed table will remain.

Temporary speed tables include:

Ward 1: One each at Hall Street and Kuder Avenue.

Ward 2: Two at Chapman Drive.

Ward 3: Two at Thornton Street.

Ward 4: Two at Elmdale Avenue.

Ward 5: Two at Clark Street and two at Lovers Lane.

Ward 6: Two at Shelburn Avenue and two at Alaho Street.

Ward 7: Two at Hammel Street.

Ward 8: Two at Winhurst Drive and two at North Pershing Avenue.

Ward 9: One at Battles Avenue, 12th Street and 6th Street.

Ward 10: One at Wyandot Avenue and Mohawk Avenue, and two at Goodview Avenue.

Solar speed limit signs

These signs flash a driver’s speed to them with a reminder of the residential speed limit. They are also collecting speed data as cars pass, and this data helps city engineers determine which streets may need further intervention. There are already 40 in place and 40 more will be installed throughout the next month.

New solar speed limit signs will be placed at:

Ward 1: Two at Crosby Street and two at Edgerton Road.

Ward 2: Two at Fouse Avenue and two at Breiding Road.

Ward 3: Two at Kenmore Boulevard, one each at Cedar and Exchange Street.

Ward 4: Two at South Rose Boulevard and two at Delia Avenue.

Ward 5: Two at Johnston Street and two at South Street.

Ward 6: Two at Albrecht Avenue and two at George Washington Boulevard.

Ward 7: Two at Thornapple Avenue and two at Cole Avenue.

Ward 8: Two at Sand Run Road and two at Merriman Road.

Ward 9: Two at East Avenue and two at Hancock Avenue.

Ward 10: Two at Newton Street and two at Tonowanda Avenue.

