Slovenian recognition of Palestine delayed by referendum bid

Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob speaks at a press conference at the Federal Chancellery. The news agency STA reported that the parliamentary vote planned for 04 June cannot take place because the right-wing opposition had tabled a motion for a national referendum on the recognition of Palestine. The coalition of Prime Minister Robert Golob, who backs the move, has a stable majority in parliament, and it can in theory reject the request for a referendum. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The recognition of the state of Palestine by Slovenia has been delayed by at least 30 days, local media reported on Tuesday.

The news agency STA reported that the parliamentary vote planned for Tuesday cannot take place because the right-wing opposition had tabled a motion for a national referendum on the recognition of Palestine.

Opposition leader and former prime minister Janez Janša justified the move by saying that recognizing Palestine would harm Slovenia's interests.

The coalition of Prime Minister Robert Golob, who backs the move, has a stable majority in parliament, and it can in theory reject the request for a referendum.

However, it cannot legally do this for at least 30 days.

On May 28, the Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognized Palestine in a move strongly condemned by Israel as an obstacle to piece in the region.