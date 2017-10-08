    Slovakia wins 3-way fight for 2nd place in WCup qualifying

    STEVE DOUGLAS
    Slovakia's Adam Nemec, right, celebrates with teamates Martin Skrtel, left, Marek Hamsik, second left, and others after scoring his second goal during their WCup 2018 Group F qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Malta in Trnava, Slovakia, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Michal Svitok/TASR via AP)

    Slovakia won a three-way fight for second place in Group F of European qualifying for next year's World Cup thanks to a 3-0 victory over Malta and the 2-2 draw between Slovenia and Scotland on Sunday.

    England, which was already sure of first place and an automatic berth in the tournament in Russia, beat Lithuania 1-0 to conclude an undefeated campaign with 26 points from a possible 30.

    Slovakia finished ahead of Scotland on goal difference and must wait to see if it has clinched a place in the playoffs, containing the eight best runners-up from the nine groups. The group stage finishes on Tuesday.

    The Scots started the final round in second place and would have guaranteed a playoff spot with a victory in Ljubliana.

    They went 1-0 up through Leigh Griffiths, then equalized for 2-2 in the 88th through Robert Snodgrass. Bostjan Cesar's red card in injury time left Slovenia a man down for the final three minutes, but Scotland couldn't find a winner.

    Slovakia had it easy, as expected, against Malta as Adam Nemec scored twice and Ondrej Duda added a third goal.

    Harry Kane scored England's winner against Lithuania.

