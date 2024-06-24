Sloughhouse Solar Project: A clean energy solution expected to power over 10,000 homes

(FOX40.COM) — A new solar energy-generating facility expected to produce enough clean energy to power over 10,000 homes will hold a groundbreaking ceremony in Sacramento County this upcoming week.

The Sloughhouse Solar Project, which officials anticipate will displace roughly 90,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, the equivalent of taking nearly 20,000 cars off the road, is expected to hold its groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, will reach commercial operation in spring 2025, according to MMSStrategies, a Sacramento-based consulting firm.

D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), a leading developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy projects in the United States, said, the Sloughhouse Solar Project will provide long-term economic benefits and “enhance grid reliability in the region, helping California meet ambitious renewable energy goals.”

The ceremony will be held at 7794 Dillard Road, Sloughhouse, CA on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Speakers include Sacramento County Supervisor Pat Hume, SMUD Director Nancy Bui-Thompson, SMUD Board Chair Rosanna Herber, and DESRI Chief Development Officer Hy Martin.

According to DESRI, here are some benefits the project will have on the environment, economy, and overall community:

Spanning 400 acres at Wanlass Ranch in east Sacramento County, the Sloughhouse Solar Project will generate over 130,000,000 kilowatt-hours per year of renewable energy.

The project will create up to 200 construction jobs and several operations jobs, and increase county tax revenue significantly over its lifespan.

The project will enhance local farmland soils with long-term cover crops such as cool-season grasses, which sequester atmospheric carbon. The land will be fully restored at the end of the solar farm’s useful life.

By improving SMUD’s local energy distribution infrastructure at no cost to ratepayers, the project ensures that SMUD can invest in the community rather than procuring energy elsewhere.

The strategic location of the project’s site avoids impacts on sensitive natural resources and is adjacent to an existing solar facility, ensuring efficient integration with current infrastructure.

