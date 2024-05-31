Slocum Water Supply issues boil water rescind notice

May 30—A boil water rescind noticed has been issued for customers of the Slocum Water Supply Corporation.

Thursday, May 23 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Slocum Water Supply Corporation, PWS #0010028, to issue a boil water notice to inform customers located in the Camphill Well 3, Rt 3 area due to electrical issues, customers need to boil their water prior to consumption.

Slocum Water Supply Corporation has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.

If you have any questions, contact Slocum WSC office, at 903-478-3486.