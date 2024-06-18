SLO County woman arrested after she was found in car stolen from San Diego, police say

An Oceano woman was arrested in Grover Beach on Tuesday after officers found her inside a car reported stolen from San Diego.

According to a social media post from the Grover Beach Police Department, officers were alerted to the stolen vehicle in a parking lot at Farroll Avenue and 13th Street.

Inside the car was 26-year-old Kaytlin Fossum and a male the agency did not name.

Police said officers conducted a felony traffic stop and both Fossum and her passenger were cooperative and detained.

Fossum was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicle theft while the man was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor drug offense.

The vehicle was recovered and will be returned to its rightful owner, police said.