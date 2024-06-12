SLO County wildfire grows to 175 acres, structure threatened

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A wildfire broke out in California Valley on Wednesday afternoon, quickly growing to 175 acres.

According to a post by Cal Fire on X, the Bear Fire started around 12:38 p.m. Initial reports were for a 5-acre vegetation fire with one structure threatened.

By 1:40 p.m., the fire had reached 175 acres with a “moderate to dangerous rate of spread.” According emergency scanner traffic, power lines were also down in the area.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

