SLO County wildfire burns grassland off Highway 58

John Lynch
·1 min read

Firefighters responded to a wildfire Wednesday in the eastern area of San Luis Obispo County north of the Carrizo Plain National Monument.

The vegetation fire was reported at around 11:46 a.m. in the area of Highway 58 and Bitterwater Road, according to emergency services app Pulsepoint.

By 12:11 p.m., the fire had spread to around 20 acres, according to a post on X by Cal Fire.

The fire was moving at a moderate rate through grass and vegetation, according to Pulsepoint.

Cal Fire has dispatched multiple fire engines, tankers and an air attack unit to deal with the fire.

A vegetation fire was reported on the eastern edge of San Luis Obispo County north of the Carrizo Plain National Monument Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
A vegetation fire was reported on the eastern edge of San Luis Obispo County north of the Carrizo Plain National Monument Wednesday, June 5, 2024.