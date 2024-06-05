SLO County wildfire burns grassland off Highway 58

Firefighters responded to a wildfire Wednesday in the eastern area of San Luis Obispo County north of the Carrizo Plain National Monument.

The vegetation fire was reported at around 11:46 a.m. in the area of Highway 58 and Bitterwater Road, according to emergency services app Pulsepoint.

By 12:11 p.m., the fire had spread to around 20 acres, according to a post on X by Cal Fire.

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters #BitterwaterIC #BitterwaterAA at scene of a fire near the 8000 block of HWY 58/ Bitterwater Rd California Valley. Roughly 20 acres, Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/qpXchbjA5a — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 5, 2024

The fire was moving at a moderate rate through grass and vegetation, according to Pulsepoint.

Cal Fire has dispatched multiple fire engines, tankers and an air attack unit to deal with the fire.

A vegetation fire was reported on the eastern edge of San Luis Obispo County north of the Carrizo Plain National Monument Wednesday, June 5, 2024.