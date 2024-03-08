SLO County sheriff identifies man arrested in home invasion burglary

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a home in Avila Beach and leading police on a chase through Paso Robles on Tuesday.

Louis Elvenway Spear, 44, was arrested at a Paso Robles fast-food restaurant after the burglary, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Thursday.

He was not in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s booking log.

Man suspected of burglary led police on short vehicle pursuit

On Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary in the 6700 block of Avila Valley Drive in Avila Beach, where a resident reported finding a man inside his residence.

The suspect fled the home with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies identified Spear as the suspect and found him driving a stolen vehicle in Paso Robles.

The 2017 silver Jeep Wrangler had previously been reported stolen in Isla Vista in Santa Barbara County, according to the news release.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but Spear did not comply.

A short pursuit started, ending in the 2300 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles, where deputies, the California Highway Patrol and the Paso Robles Police Department searched the area, according to a previous news release.

Law enforcement officers eventually found Spear in a fast-food restaurant and arrested him “without incident,” the news release said.

Deputies later found the Jeep Wrangler abandoned behind Target on Theatre Drive.

“Sheriff’s detectives believe Spear may have been involved in similar crimes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties,” the news release said. “Anyone with additional information on this or other incidents is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Gower Slane at 805-781-4913.”