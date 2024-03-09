SLO County releases new round of election results. Where does supervisor race stand?

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office counted another 8,800 ballots on Friday — widening Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno’s lead in the District 5 county supervisor race.

Moreno is now 772 votes ahead of her opponent, Atascadero Mayor Pro Temp Susan Funk.

As of Friday at 3:41 p.m., Moreno had 5,585 votes, or 53.7%. Meanwhile, Funk had 4,813 votes, or 46.3%.

As of Friday, the elections office had counted a total of 58,099 ballots, bringing voter participation in the county to 32.9%.

Heather Moreno, left, and Susan Funk talk to supporters at their Election Night parties in Atascadero on March 5, 2024, while awaiting returns in the race for District 5 San Luis Obispo County supervisor.

The department estimated there were 30,743 ballots left to count as of Wednesday at noon.

March 12 is the last day the Clerk-Recorder’s Office will accept mail-in ballots to be counted, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

The earliest the department will resume counting ballots is Thursday, according to Clerk-Recorder’s Office spokesperson Erin Clausen.

On Monday, staff will prepare mail-in ballots for counting. Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, the department will conduct a 1% manual tally of the ballots, Clausen said.

The county must certify the election results by April 4.

Incumbents set to keep county supervisor seats

In Districts 1 and 3, incumbent supervisors John Peschong and Dawn Ortiz-Legg ran unopposed in the primary election and are poised to keep their seats.

So far, Ortiz-Legg has garnered 8,186 votes, or 95.1%. Write-in candidate Michelle Marie Morrow got 426 votes, but still does not present a challenge to the incumbent.

Meanwhile, Peschong has 7,163 votes, or close to 100%.

Democrats lead SLO County races for state legislature, Congress

Incumbent Democrats continue to lead their respective bids for re-election to represent San Luis Obispo County in the U.S. House of Representatives, California State Assembly and State Senate.

The top two vote-getters for each race will progress to the general election, when voters will select their official representative.

At top, Dawn Addis, left, is challenged by Dalila Epperson in the race for the District 30 state Assembly seat. At bottom, Gregg Hart, right, is challenged by Sari Domingues in the District 37 race.

San Luis Obispo County is split into two California State Assembly Districts.

Nipomo shares District 37 with Santa Barbara County, while the rest of San Luis Obispo County falls into District 30 with parts of Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

The most recent ballot count update from the Secretary of State’s Office shows incumbent Dawn Addis ahead in her bid to keep the District 30 seat, with 22,240 more votes than Republican challenger Dalila Epperson.

Addis had 64.5% of the vote, while Epperson had 35.5%, as of 2:52 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, incumbent Gregg Hart led the District 37 race, according to the most recent ballot count report.

Hart won 62.1% of the vote, while challenger Sari Domingues had 37.9% as of 2:52 p.m.

John Laird, top left, Tony Virrueta, top right, and Eric Tao, bottom left, are running for State Senate District 17, along with Micheal Oxford, not picured. Monica Limon, bottom right, is running for District 21 state senator against Elijah Mack, not pictured.

San Luis Obispo County is also divided into two State Senate districts.

The southern and eastern portion of the county, including the Grover Beach, Oceano, Nipomo, the Carrizo Plain and Cuyama, is now part of District 21 — which extends into Ventura County.

There, incumbent Monique Limón leads the race against college student Elijah Mack.

Limón had garnered 63% of the vote, while Mack had 37%, as of 2:52 p.m.

The rest of the county remains in District 17, which also includes a portion of Monterey County along with San Benito and Santa Cruz counties.

Incumbent State Senator John Laird led the District 17 race with 66% of the vote, as of 2:52 p.m.

Tony Virrueta took second place with 20.7%, trailed by Eric Tao with 11.4% and Michael Oxford with 1.9% votes.

Six candidates are running for Congress to represent San Luis Obispo County. At top, competing for the District 19 seat are, from left, Rep. Jimmy Panetta, Santa Cruz software engineer Sean Dougherty and Atascadero business owner Jason Anderson. At bottom, running for the District 24 seat are, from left, Rep. Salud Carbajal, Montecito campaign data analyst Thomas Cole, and Ojai public school teacher Helena Pasquarella.

Incumbent Rep. Jimmy Panetta led the race for District 19, which includes the northern portion of San Luis Obispo County along with parts of Santa Cruz, Monterey and Santa Clara counties.

According to the most recent ballot count update, Panetta had 66.7% of the vote, followed by Jason Michael Anderson with 28% and Sean Dougherty with 5.2%, as of 2:52 p.m.

Meanwhile, incumbent Rep. Salud Carbajal led the District 24 race. District 24 includes the southern part of San Luis Obispo County with Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Carbajal had 55.7% of the vote, while Thomas Cole followed in second place with 36%, according to the most recent ballot drop.

Helena Pasquarella trailed in third place with 8.3%, as of 2:52 p.m.