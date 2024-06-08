SLO County parolee arrested after police receive report of man waving a gun in the air

A Grover Beach resident on parole for a violent felony was arrested after police received reports of a man waving a firearm in the air.

At about 7:31 p.m., Grover Beach officers responded to the report in the area of Longbranch Avenue and 7th Street and located a man matching the description nearby, the department said in a post on Facebook.

The officers made contact with the man, 43-year-old Robert Wray, who did not follow initial commands. After additional officers arrived, police took Wray into custody.

After arresting Wray, officers discovered that he had a box of .38 caliber ammunition in his back pocket and that he had discarded a loaded revolver in a nearby bush shortly before he was handcuffed.

The department said Wray is on active parole for a violent felony, and he was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges of felony possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm with a violent felony conviction, and violation of felony parole.

As of Saturday morning, Wray still appeared to be in custody at the jail with bail set at $0, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s Who’s in Custody website.

The Grover Beach Police Department said that it is also working with State Parks to determine if Wray was the same person reported earlier that evening with a gun in a nearby state park.