SLO County man dies in motorcycle crash on Price Canyon Road

Chloe Jones
·1 min read

An Arroyo Grande man died after crashing his motorcycle Monday night on Price Canyon Road.

The 26-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was riding his motorcycle westbound on Price Canyon Road, east of Thousand Hills Road, when he crashed into a guardrail around 8:24 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash overturned the motorcycle and ejected the driver from his 2022 Yamaha MT09 motorcycle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:37 p.m., CHP said.

It is “unknown at this time if impairment is suspected,” the agency said, adding that the crash is under investigation.

No one else was hurt in the crash.