SLO County man dies in motorcycle crash on Price Canyon Road

An Arroyo Grande man died after crashing his motorcycle Monday night on Price Canyon Road.

The 26-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was riding his motorcycle westbound on Price Canyon Road, east of Thousand Hills Road, when he crashed into a guardrail around 8:24 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash overturned the motorcycle and ejected the driver from his 2022 Yamaha MT09 motorcycle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:37 p.m., CHP said.

It is “unknown at this time if impairment is suspected,” the agency said, adding that the crash is under investigation.

No one else was hurt in the crash.