SLO County man dies in crash on Highway 1 near Morro Bay

A Morro Bay man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 1, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release on Saturday.

Just before 8 p.m., the 43-year-old man was driving his 2006 Toyota at about 65 mph southbound on the highway north of South Bay Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason, traveled down an embankment and hit a tree, the CHP said in the release.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected when the car overturned and suffered fatal injuries.

Heavy rain and strong winds were moving through the area at the time of the crash, the CHP said.

The CHP is withholding the man’s name pending notification of next of kin.

The CHP asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call 805-594-8700.