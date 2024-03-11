SLO County man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Oregon

Morro Bay Police Department arrested a Los Osos man Sunday evening in connection with an assault and attempted murder in Oregon, the agency confirmed to The Tribune.

The agency said the Astoria Police Department contacted them with a possible location for 28-year-old Dylan Xavier Campana. Campana was considered armed, dangerous “and wanted for attempted murder in Oregon with prior history of violence against law enforcement.”

Astoria is located on the coast of Oregon about 95 miles northwest of Portland.

Police said Campana traveled to Oregon from Los Osos for work in January. According to KPTV, a local news station in Astoria, Campana is suspected of nearly killing a man in a boatyard.

According to the station, the victim was a crew member on a boat and was transported to the hospital on Thursday, March 7, with several lacerations on his face and neck. Authorities initially thought the victim suffered the injuries in a fall, but medical treatment showed they were not from an accident.

Police believe the injuries were caused by Campana, another crew member on the boat. Campana fled the scene and, according to Morro Bay Police Department, returned to San Luis Obispo County, where he and his family reside.

According to Astoria 911 Dispatch, the victim is stable and continuing to improve. Campana is wanted for charges of attempted murder, two assaults and unlawful use of a weapon.

Morro Bay Police Department reported that a nationwide warrant for Campana’s arrest was issued.

Campana is believed to have arrived in Morro Bay on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. by way of the San Luis Obispo train station, Morro Bay police said.

When Astoria Police Department called Morro Bay with a tip, Morro Bay police officers contacted an individual who lived in the home and confirmed Campana was inside the residence.

The regional SWAT team was called to assist with the arrest, police said, and Campana came out willingly. He was arrested without incident around 8:55 p.m. and is currently in San Luis Obispo County Jail awaiting extradition to Oregon.