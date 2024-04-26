SLO County man apologizes for DUI crash that killed Atascadero father

A Nipomo man was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison Thursday after apologizing for killing a 72-year-old Atascadero resident while driving under the influence of drugs in 2021.

Patrick W. McDuffee II, 34, was charged with killing Glenn Owens, 72, and severely injuring Owens’ 65-year-old wife, Susan Owens, in an August 2021 crash while driving under the influence of drugs in the area of San Luis Bay Drive and Apple Orchard Lane near Avila Beach.

On March 8, McDuffee pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and driving under the influence causing injury. He was sentenced to 15 years to life for the second-degree murder, plus an additional nine years for the DUI causing injury.

On Aug. 6, 2021, McDuffee’s truck entered a curve in the roadway and crossed into the opposing northbound lane directly into the Owenses’ path, the CHP said at the time of the crash.

The front end of McDuffee’s Ford F-250 truck collided head-on with the Owenses’ Mercedes van.

Glenn Owens was pronounced dead at the scene, while Susan Owens was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries. She was treated in the emergency room and later discharged, a hospital spokesperson told The Tribune at the time.

“There’s nothing I can do or say to make any part of this better,” McDuffee said in the emotional hearing that also included victim impact statements from the family.

McDuffee said he thinks of the Owens family and his actions that caused so much damage “daily,” and he said no matter the outcome of the sentencing, he wanted to change.

“I am and always will be sorry, and the wreckage I caused will haunt me for the rest of my days,” McDuffee said.

Patrick W. McDuffee II listens on April 25, 2024, as he is sentenced to prison for second-degree murder for the fatal DUI collision that killed Glenn Owens and injured Susan Owens. McDuffee addressed the family and expressed regret for his actions.

It wasn’t his first time driving under the influence.

Court records show McDuffee was convicted of DUI in 2010 and 2016, with an additional 2009 DUI charge pleaded down to reckless driving.

Under California law, a person convicted of a past DUI may be charged with murder should they drive under the influence again and someone dies as a result.

His conviction is considered a “super strike,” and he will have his driver’s license suspended for the rest of his life, according to the court documents.

If McDuffee makes parole at some point, he will be placed on lifetime supervision.

Owens family shares memories of crash victim

During the sentencing, multiple members of the Owens family shared their comments, asking the judge to put McDuffee in prison long-term.

Susan Owens said she has endured a physically and emotionally draining two and a half years since her husband died, working her way through physical therapy and struggling daily with post traumatic stress.

In the years after the crash, Owens said there were times she wished she had not survived the collision, after which she had to learn to walk and eat independently again.

Susan Owens spoke at the sentencing of Patrick W. McDuffee II on April 25, 2024. McDuffee was sentenced to prison for second-degree murder for causing the fatal DUI collision that killed her husband Glenn Owens.

She described her late husband as a kind, compassionate man and involved father who loved his family and community.

Glenn Owens was a “thinker and doer” who pursued perfection in his garden and worked hard to secure his family’s comfort in retirement, Susan Owens said.

“The road trips we planned will never happen,” Owens said.

Daughter Kelly Owens said McDuffee’s inability to make better, safer choices took her father from her, and she asked Marino to ensure McDuffee served time in prison.

“You had the choice to change your life,” Kelly Owens told McDuffee. “Instead, on Aug. 6, 2021, you changed mine.”

Kelly Owens-Davalos speaks about the loss of her father Glenn Owens and injury of her mother Susan Owens on April 25, 2024, at the sentencing of Patrick W. McDuffee II, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the fatal DUI crash that killed Glenn Owens. At right, victim advocate Dona Reed from the District Attorney’s Office holds a childhood photo of Kelly with her father.