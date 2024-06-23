SLO County heat advisory expands. How hot will it get?

A heat advisory was expanded in San Luis Obispo County as temperatures were forecast to hit the 100s hit this weekend.

Last Thursday, National Weather Service in Los Angeles posted a heat advisory for San Luis Obispo County interior valleys and western mountains warning of “temperatures up to 101.”

On Saturday, the Service moved the advisory to include the Avila Beach and Diablo Canyon area, as well as much more of the North County and inland SLO County areas. The advisory warned of temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees.

Very warm conditions are expected through Thu, w/ 100+ degree highs over the interior. There is a risk of heat-related illnesses an increased threat of grassfires. Slight chance of Tstms today tonight. Use caution w/any source of fire or spark! #firewx #cawx pic.twitter.com/1zk7krKD0e — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 23, 2024

The advisory will be in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday, with warm and windy weather expected to continue through Tuesday

The advisory also included Los Angeles County, San Gabriel Valley and other areas in the Southern California region.

The National Weather Service warned that heat-related illnesses can increase significantly during heat events and encouraged people to be mindful of increased risks of fires and avoid activities that could generate sparks.

The advisory also asked people to report any fires to authorities as the high temperatures and recently windy skies spike the risk of dangerous wildfires.