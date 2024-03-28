Slithering rat snake mistaken for python by surprised Florida car owner

A Lee County deputy with added licenses and talents was called to Lehigh Acres to remove a slithering unwanted guest from a car engine.

The sheriff's office said that Sgt. James Van Pelt removed what the caller believed was a python, between 15 and 20 feet long, from the engine compartment of a car. Authorities said Van Pelt is a state licensed python contractor.

Authorities said Van Pelt instead found a much smaller, red rat snake in the engine bay.

The sheriff's office said Van Pelt released the snake in a nearby wooded area.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, animal-control, local police or fire departments may be called to remove slithering guests.

How prevalent are pythons in Florida?

Between 1979 and 2022, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed approximately 20,000 pythons statewide.

Are red rat snakes a venomous threat?

According to the FWC, the diet of the red rat snake primarily consists of small mammals, such as rodents; lizards; birds; and bird eggs. They're not a threat to humans.

