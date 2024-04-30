Slight risk of severe weather this evening

Apr. 30—South-central Minnesota is under slight risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are expected to spread across Minnesota and Wisconsin this afternoon and this evening, with the strongest storms expected over southern Minnesota, the weather agency stated.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible, along with heavy rain.

The Weather Service states the hail and tornado threat will be greatest across southwest Minnesota.