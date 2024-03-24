Slight risk of severe storms in eastern Big Country Sunday evening

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)— The eastern half of Big Country is slightly at risk of severe storms Sunday evening and into the early overnight hours.

KRBC Chief Meteorologist Dylan Smith shared that the main threat is from straight-line winds in a squall-line system, followed by some large hail in the stronger storms.

“I don’t think we’ll see this severe weather last super long, as once this line gets developed, it’s going to take off and start moving quickly east/southeast,” Smith shared.

For now, the timeframe is a few isolated storms beginning as early as 6:00 p.m., followed by the bulk of the line developing across the central/eastern Big Country at about 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Most of the Big Country is also under a wind advisory with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

