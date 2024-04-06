Slight changes made to the weather forecast for Monday. Will the eclipse still be visible?

The weather forecast has been updated for the solar eclipse on Monday.

The solar eclipse, one of the biggest astronomical events of the century, is only two days away. Even though Cincinnati isn't in the path of totality, we will still see a partial eclipse for 2 hours and 33 minutes. At the peak, the moon will obscure approximately 99.4% of the sun.

Folks would understandably want the weather conditions to allow for an optimal viewing experience. After all, a total solar eclipse in Ohio is a one-in-a-lifetime event for many people. The last one was in 1806 and the next one won't be until 2099.

Here are the latest forecast updates for Eclipse Day, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

Here is the updated cloud cover forecast for Monday afternoon during the total solar eclipse. The best chances for clear viewing remain in northern New England and from southern Missouri to central Indiana. There is still uncertainty, so continue to check for forecast updates! pic.twitter.com/n5fXJwU53p — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 5, 2024

Cincinnati weather forecast for the solar eclipse on April 8

Good news, folks. The latest forecast suggests viewable conditions for the eclipse.

According to the National Weather Service, viewers can expect partly sunny conditions in the middle-to-high 60s and low 70s, with a high near 75. Partly sunny conditions occur when between 3/10 and 6/10 of the sky is covered with clouds. Although clouds aren't ideal for viewing the eclipse, one should still be able to view the phenomenon in these conditions.

This latest prediction is similar to the previous forecast that called for "partly cloudy" conditions. The NWS says the only difference between "partly cloudy" and "partly sunny" is the latter can't be used at night when the sun isn't out.

We should be in the clear when it comes to rain too. Sunday night calls for a 50% chance of showers, including the possibility of thunder. There's a chance the rain will continue into Monday morning. The rain is expected to be light, amounting to less than a tenth of an inch. Fortunately, this chance of rain is predicted to occur before 8 a.m. and not interfere with the eclipse.

A flood warning will be in effect during Eclipse Day, however. The National Weather Service forecasts minor flooding of the Ohio River beginning Sunday morning. The flood warning is in effect from Sunday morning to early Tuesday morning.

What time will Cincinnati see the solar eclipse?

The National Weather Service says the eclipse will start in Texas and then make its way across the country, passing over states that include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana before arriving in Ohio.

For Cincinnati, the eclipse will begin at 1:52 p.m. and end at 4:24 p.m.

