Slight chance of severe weather Sunday, including damaging wind and hail

There is a slight risk of severe weather for northern Ohio on Sunday.

Much of northern Ohio may see showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, with some storms becoming severe, according to the National Weather Service. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats.

According to the National Weather Service, the area could see showers and possible thunderstorms before 3 p.m., with showers and thunderstorms likely between 3 and 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Today's high is expected to be around 79 degrees, a far cry from the 90 degree and higher from the past week.

Temperatures this week are expected to be cooler, with Monday's high expected to be 78 degrees and low around 58 degrees, and sunny. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be warmer, with highs around 86 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron weather radar shows thunderstorms, cooler temperatures Sunday