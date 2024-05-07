'Slight' chance of severe storms, high winds, tornadoes in southeast Michigan on Tuesday

There’s a chance Tuesday evening — although "marginal or slight," in forecaster terms — for some bad weather in southeast Michigan. That means severe thundershowers, high winds, quarter-sized hail and maybe even tornadoes.

"It’s not likely, but it is a possibility," said National Weather Service meteorologist Trent Frey at White Lake Township. "Be aware, and make sure you have ways to receive warnings because if you do receive a warning, that’s the time to act upon it, to take action, to take shelter."

To put "marginal and slight" into numbers — at least by weather service definitions, in case you want to bet with or against the odds — that translates to a 5-15% chance of rain and hail, and a 2-5% chance of tornadoes.

The strongest storms are more likely to come in closer to 6-11 p.m., Frey said, and closer to the Michigan-Ohio border, which includes Monroe and Ann Arbor. If you are outside, perhaps playing a round of twilight golf, keep an eye on the sky, he said.

A Marginal to Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms exists late this afternoon and evening, predominately between 6-11 PM. There is a risk of damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/ZMkyJrJYiv — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) May 7, 2024

The expected rainfall — ¼ to ½ inches — is unlikely to cause serious flooding, but the high winds up to 60 mph could, in some places, knock out power lines, which means you want to keep your mobile phones charged up.

Otherwise, the weather should be warm, in the 70s.

In addition, Frey said, the weather forecast for the rest of the week should be better, albeit cooler later in the week: Warmer and dry Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees; cooler Thursday, in the 60s, with more showers; partly sunny Friday with highs in the 60s; then periodic showers throughout the weekend.

Wednesday looks to be the best day of the rest of the work week, as high temperatures climb into the 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. pic.twitter.com/HwtMEaGuWi — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) May 7, 2024

On Tuesday, however, be alert.

"Take a look at the radar before you head out, and make a decision based on that," Frey added. That doesn’t mean that you should expect torrential rains and terrible weather, but there’s a chance there could be some. Today is a day to be aware before going out."

