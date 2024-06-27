Slidell teacher arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a student

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A second Slidell high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student was arrested on Wednesday, June 26, following the continued investigation of another teacher.

According to the Slidell Police Department, 35-year-old Alexa Wingerter has been the subject of an investigation that began in early March and surrounded allegations that she had inappropriate relationships with male students at Slidell High School and was allegedly sending inappropriate pictures and messages via cell phone and social media. Wingerter was arrested in late April.

Since then, SPD officers said they executed search warrants and allegedly found evidence that a second Slidell High School teacher, identified by the SPD as 31-year-old Shelby Cavignac, was also having inappropriate relationships with students.

Slidell police say that the additional evidence also “supported that Wingerter had inappropriate relations with additional students, who were not immediately identified during the initial investigation.”

Cavignac was arrested on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and three new warrants were issued for Wingerter, which include two counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Both Wingerter and Cavignac have been arrested and were booked into the Slidell County Jail.

