Slidell teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student, buying students alcohol

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and buying students alcohol has been arrested.

The Slidell Police Department reported officers began investigating reports that 35-year-old Alexa Wingerter was allegedly having inappropriate relationships with male students at Slidell High School in March.

SPD officials said Wingerter was also allegedly sending inappropriate pictures and text messages through social media.

Through interviews and search warrants, SPD investigators said they found “sufficient evidence to support that Wingerter was involved in an inappropriate and sexual relationship with at least one 18-year-old male student, as she acted in the capacity of the student’s educator.”

Wingerter was also found to have allegedly bought alcohol for her students at Slidell bars.

She faces charges of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student and unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages on behalf of persons under 21.

